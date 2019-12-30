What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas.

Since opening her residency show at Park Theater in December 2018, Lady Gaga's show has been the "must see" concert on the famed Las Vegas Strip. On Saturday night, while performing her "Enigma" show, she seemed to hint that she's extending her residency for another year.

A new social media video shows the singer talking to the sold out crowd while seated at a piano.

"I'll be here for another year," she said. Gaga then flashed two fingers and added, "Two, probably."

Gaga initially signed a two-year contract that would see her finishing her residency in late 2020. However, another year would have her show running through 2021. Currently, she has Las Vegas dates listed through May 2020.

MGM Resorts International, which owns Park Theater, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that is has "no comment at this time" about Gaga's contract or the possibility of an extension. Considering the success fo the show, MGM would certainly welcome another year of Gaga's residency.

The residency has also been a magnet for celebrities. On Saturday, Tom Cruise was spotted in the audience. He reportedly hung out with Gaga backstage, as well.

Gaga's Las Vegas residency consists of two separate shows: "Enigma," a highly-energetic concert featuring her hits, and "Jazz + Piano," a more romantic concert in which she covers classic jazz songs and stripped-down versions of her own hits.