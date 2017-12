Lady Gaga is headed to Sin City.

Rumors have long swirled around Las Vegas indicating that Gaga was the next superstar to get a residency show on the famed Vegas Strip, and on Dec. 19, she confirmed the news on Instagram in a series of pictures.

"The rumors are true!!!!!πŸ’ž," she captioned a photo of her signing the contract. "I'm gonna be a Las Vegas girl!!"

Gaga will be performing at The Park Theater at Monte Carlo.

"Thank you Richard, Bill and Chris for making my dream come true! I was made for this town, and I can't wait to light up the Park Theater like never before! πŸ’," she captioned a snap while wearing a hat that read "VEGAS."

The Las Vegas Review-Journal is reporting that Gaga will play 36 shows at The Park. The official word from Park Theater is that she will launch a "a two-year, multi-date" residency in December 2018.

"The rumors are true I will have my own residency in Las Vegas at MGM's Park Theater," she wrote on Instagram. "I am SO HAPPY and excited beyond belief to make my own brand new show here with my new Vegas family... And I couldn't have done it without my amazing fans, little monsters and team. We love you so much. Meet me in Las Vegas!! This is just the beginning of a new era!"

Over the past several months, speculation had indicated that the "Born This Way" singer would perform about 60 shows for $100 million. Those reports are "way, way, way, off," a source familiar with her contract told the Review-Journal, who claims Gaga is set to pull in $400,000 per show (for a total of $14.4 million).

The Park Theater can hold up to 6,300 people.

Gaga joins a long list of entertainers who have residency shows in Vegas, including Celine Dion, Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez, Lionel Richie, Reba McEntire, Brooks & Dunn, the Backstreet Boys, Ricky Martin and Cher, among many others.

Earlier in the year, Gaga told a Las Vegas radio station that a residency show was definitely something on her radar.

"I'm excited someday to do that," she told Mix 94.1 in January. "I love Las Vegas and the people there, and I love show business. I'm a real old-fashioned girl."

It appears that Gaga has been clearing up her schedule in anticipation of the show, too. On Dec. 18, she played her last North American tour date on her Joanne World tour. The tour will wrap in late February after an international stint.

Gaga also stars in the upcoming film "A Star Is Born," opposite Bradley Cooper. The film was set to premiere in September 2018, but the date was recently moved up to May 2018, which would give Gaga ample time to prepare for her Vegas shows.