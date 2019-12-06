ICYMI: The week in TV news for Dec. 1-7, 2019

Gabrielle Union describes "productive" five-hour meeting with NBC, network launching investigation into "America's Got Talent"

Gabrielle Union took to Twitter on Dec. 4 to share that a day earlier, she met with NBC brass to discuss her headline-making ouster from "America's Got Talent" and subsequent reports that the show fostered a toxic workplace culture. Tweeted the actress, "We had a lengthy 5-hour, and what I thought to be, productive meeting yesterday. I was able to, again, express my unfiltered truth. I led with transparency and my desire and hope for real change." Also on Dec. 4, NBC released a statement announcing that following their "candid and productive" meeting with the "Bring It On" star, they're launching "a further investigation to get a deeper understanding of the facts" and "working with Gabrielle to come to a positive resolution."

