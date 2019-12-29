On the heels of her first Emmy win, "Ozark" star Julia Garner added another major milestone to her life this weekend when she and Mark Foster tied the knot.

The 25-year-old bride and her 35-year-old groom, who fronts the indie rock band Foster the People, appeared in photos and a video from their wedding on Zac Posen's Instagram on Saturday, Dec. 28.

"Congratulations @juliagarner94 and @mistersmims 🕊💫," the designer captioned a sweet snap of the couple holding one another and sharing a kiss.

The bride wore a white layered satin and lace dress with elegant, Victorian buttons up through the lacy high neck, while the groom went for a classic black and white tux.

Photos and video on Zac's Instagram Story showed the lovebirds slow-dancing, catching up with friends and getting goofy while cutting the cake.

Julia, who stars as the harassed and psychologically abused employee of a Harvey Weinstein-esque entertainment mogul in the new thriller "The Assistant," didn't comment on her engagement publicly but a source told People in May that she and Mark got engaged while vacationing in Yellowstone.

She was spotted wearing a diamond ring in Los Angeles shortly after that.

Mark stayed mum on their wedding plans as well. He couldn't contain his emotions after Julia won her best supporting actress Emmy, though.

"It took me time to process the last twenty four hours and find a quiet moment of thought after an incredibly surreal weekend. I'm beyond proud of this girl," he wrote on social media after attending the awards ceremony with Julia.

"Congratulations you beautiful angel of a human. it brings me immeasurable joy to see you lifted up and recognized by your peers, your industry, and your fans," he continued. "You deserve every bit of love and respect. you're so incredibly special. I consider myself the luckiest guy on the planet to be able to watch whatever you do from the front row, with a bag of popcorn and your hand wrapped in mine."