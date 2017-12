Former "Saturday Night Live" star Bill Hader has made it official -- He and his wife are getting divorced.

Rex USA

The comedian filed for divorce from Maggie Carey on Dec. 21, The Blast reported.

In his filing, Bill listed irreconcilable differences as the cause of the split. He is seeking joint physical and legal custody of their three daughters, Hannah, Harper, and Hayley. He also agreed in the court docs that he should pay Maggie, a screenwriter and director, spousal support.

The divorce filing shouldn't come as much of a shock. In November it was reported that the duo had separated in July after more than 10 years of marriage. Last month, multiple media outlets said that duo was in the process of getting a divorce.

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

Bill and Maggie met in Los Angeles through a mutual friend. Not only did the two eventually marry and have children, but they also worked together on the 2013 comedy "The To Do List."

"He has to be in everything I do," she joked during a joint interview with USA Today at the time. Bill said, "I'll be in all your movies."