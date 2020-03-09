It's over for comedian Chris Rock and actress Megalyn Echikunwoke after four years of dating.

Dia Dipasupil / FilmMagic

Page Six reported on March 8 that the pair, who went public with their romance in 2016, called it quits a few months ago.

A source told Page Six that following the "Saturday Night Live" alum's painful divorce from Malaak Compton-Rock after nearly 20 years of marriage, Chris just "wasn't ready to settle down again," writes the New York Post's gossip column.

Chris and Malaak's 2014 split was a contentious one that saw them doing battle over everything from their prenup to custody of their two daughters, who are now teenagers, to child support. It was finalized in 2016.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

According to initial divorce documents, Malaak wanted a big chunk of her husband's estimated $70 million fortune. The couple had a prenuptial agreement, but it expired under a sunset clause because they were married for so long. Though details of their final settlement were sealed, it's believed that at least when it came to custody, they agreed to split time with their girls 50-50.

In 2017, Rolling Stone reported that during a comedy show on what Chris dubbed his "alimony tour," he said that during his marriage, "I was a piece of s---," and confessed that he'd cheated with three women. He said he wrongly felt entitled to behave badly since he was the famous breadwinner.

Getty Images North America

While dating Megalyn -- who's appeared on shows like "CSI: Miami", "Arrow," "Vixen' and "Almost Family' and in movies like "Night School" -- in 2017, Chris mentioned money. "She's got her own dough, it's amazing," he told Rolling Stone.