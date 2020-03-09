Brad Pitt steps out with mystery woman in L.A., plus more news

Brad Pitt catches Thundercat in L.A. with a mystery lady at his side

At the Golden Globes earlier this year, Brad Pitt joked that he wanted to bring his mom, but couldn't "because anyone I stand next to they say I'm dating." That caveat aside, Brad did look quite comfortable at the Thundercat show on Saturday, March 7, at the Wiltern in Los Angeles, where TMZ spotted him seated next to a pretty young woman with short hair. A video clip shows Brad and the mystery gal chatting and smiling during the jazz-fusion bassist's set before Beck stops by to say hello to the pair. Concertgoers later told TMZ Brad arrived with the woman and sat with her throughout the concert in the VIP area, where Ariana Grande, Ty Dolla $ign and Anderson .Paak were also watching the buzzy bassist -- known for masterminding Kendrick Lamar's "To Pimp a Butterfly." Brad has reportedly been dating casually for the past year or two, but he's made it clear since splitting from Angelina Jolie that their six children are his main priority.

