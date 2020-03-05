Nearly two years after formally pulling the plug on their marriage, Brooke Burke and David Charvet are finally divorced.

TMZ reported on Thursday that the split, despite the lengthy divorce process, was fairly amicable.

The duo have agreed to a 50/50 split of physical and legal custody of their two children, Shaya and Heaven, and they've agreed to equally split all the expenses surrounding their children.

Neither will pay child support.

The duo also split their cache of assets: The former "Dancing with the Stars" host is getting homes in Malibu and Santa Monica, while the "Baywatch" alum is getting a separate Malibu home. Brooke gets to claim rights to two fitness companies, and David gets a few other companies that he and Brooke owned together.

Brooke and David plan to divvy up their extensive art collection in the future, and they'll also split their bank accounts.

Brooke and David got engaged in 2006 and said "I do" in St. Barts in 2011. In April 2018, she filed for divorce.

A few weeks after the divorce, Brooke spoke about finding a silver lining.

"I just recently filed for divorce so this is all very fresh and vulnerable for me. But my goal and my prayer is to move forward with an open heart and to take the beautiful memories and to learn from the challenges that I faced and not to bring all the baggage, which is mine, and pass it on to someone else whenever that day comes," she said. "It's easier said than done."

She's since moved on with Scott Rigsby, while her ex-husband was recently seen smooching fitness model Oksana Rykova.