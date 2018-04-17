Brooke Burke opens up about her goals for divorce, plus more news

Brooke Burke wants to 'learn from the challenges' of her divorce, plus more news

As David Charvet continues staying mum on his split from Brooke Burke, his soon-to-be ex-wife seems determined to keep talking about her experience in the hope of finding its silver linings. On the Tuesday, April 17, edition of "Steve," Brooke joined Tami Roman and Tamar Braxton in a frank talk about divorce. After Steve Harvey referred to Kaley Cuoco's revelation that she'd found at some point that Ryan Sweeting had become another person than the man she married, the host asked, "So how can people avoid letting one bad relationship experience ruin future relationships?" Brooke had a different take on the matter. "But isn't that about learning along the way?" she asked (via E! News). "I mean, you know I just recently filed for divorce so this is all very fresh and vulnerable for me. But my goal and my prayer is to move forward with an open heart and to take the beautiful memories and to learn from the challenges that I faced and not to bring all the baggage, which is mine, and pass it on to someone else whenever that day comes." Realizing all those goals could be harder than she knows yet, she added, "It's easier said than done, ask me in six months…"

