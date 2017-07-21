"Dancing with the Stars" judge Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich are sparing no expense on their honeymoon.

It's estimated that their honeymoon cost about $80,000 so far.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

The duo has been celebrating their love on the exclusive and super luxurious Fregate Island Private in the Seychelles. The New York Post reports that they're forking over $11,000 per night and they've been there for a week, which brings the total to $77,000.

Of course, this isn't just any regular resort. Amenities include a private infinity pool, hot tub and gazebo, as well as a full staff that includes a personal chef and butler, the Post said.

Getting to the private island isn't easy either as you have to take either a helicopter or boat (it's believed that they took a boat).

🕊🕊 #honeymoon A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Jul 19, 2017 at 8:07am PDT

The cost of the boat? It's $3,500 roundtrip.

That's just the cost of the things we know about!

Both Brooks and Julianne have been sharing images from their honeymoon to social media.

The honeymoon coincided with Julianne's 29th birthday. On July 20, she shared a photo of herself with a bottle of champagne.

"First of all, I can't thank you all enough for the incredible love you have given my husband @brookslaich and I. We definitely feel it all the way out here in the Indian Ocean!," she captioned the snap. "Second, to be able to celebrate my birthday in the honeymoon bubble of love has been incredible, and you all are the most thoughtful people in the world to come up with posts and collages that I know take time. You will never know how much it means to me. Thank you from the bottom of my heart! ❤️ Love Jules xoxo"