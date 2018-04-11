Amy Schumer was wearing a sleeping mask when her husband proposed, plus more news

Amy Schumer dishes on Chris Fischer's mid-snooze proposal

We have a few more details about Amy Schumer's mostly private romance with her new husband, Chris Fischer, thanks to the comic's Tuesday, April 10, chat with Howard Stern (via TheCut). Turns out Amy met Chris when she needed a chef. Her longtime assistant, it turned out, had a talented chef for a brother, so she had him come by. Though it turned out Chris was "talented" in the looks department as well as i the kitchen, Amy recalled how she didn't initially think he was into her -- an assumption that led her to talk about such alluring matters as gastro-intestinal problems in his presence. Obviously, she was wrong about his feelings. As for the proposal? Let's just say there was no getting down on one knee at some romantic dinner. Amy said she was asleep in bed, complete with ear plugs and a face mask, when her man nudged her awake. "I got you something," he said. Ta-da! It was a ring. She said "yes," and, apparently, didn't mind his dispensing with the usual proposal showboating. Amy and Chris' wedding planning process was similarly low-key. She said they spent less than a week planning it before she texted some family and friends to say, "I'm getting married on Tuesday. Hope you can come." Finally, Howard asked about Amy's pal, Jennifer Lawrence -- who was on hand to present a toast. "We just joke around so much," Amy explained, "but to hear her say, 'You're the matriarch now and it's a role you'll be really good at, and I know you love fiercely.'" Before you get all weepy, Jen had one more thing to add before she was done: "And then she also said, 'I wish for you patience, which you don't have,'" Amy recalled. "She kind of also roasted me, but it was really sweet." The happy couple said "I do" in Malibu on Feb. 13.

