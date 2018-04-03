Why Kaley Cuoco thought she'd never marry again after Ryan Sweeting, plus more news

Kaley Cuoco says ex Ryan Sweeting had 'completely changed' by the time they split

In the new issue of Cosmopolitan. Kaley Cuoco opens up about why her relationship with Ryan Sweeting fell apart -- and how their split changed her perspective on marriage. "I honestly thought I wouldn't get married again," says Kaley, who's now engaged to Karl Cook. "My ex ruined that word for me. I married someone the first time who completely changed. The person I ended up with was not the person I originally met. And that wasn't my fault—that was his. I knew how much I had to give and how much I wanted to receive. I knew I just had to be patient … I had to go through a lot of things, but it brought me to Karl." Kaley and Karl started dating in 2016; he popped the question nearly two years later.

