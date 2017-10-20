Celebs who have been burglarized

Welcome to Hollywood, which seems to be ground zero for thieves these days. So far, 2017 has not been kind to a slew of celebrities, who have been on the wrong end of a rash of home burglaries. Singer, actors and reality stars have all fallen victim to robbers and there doesn't appear to be an end in sight. The worst of them all, from a financial standpoint, appears to be Alanis Morissette. It was a tough (jagged little) pill to swallow for Alanis. In early February 2017, Alanis' Los Angeles-area home was broken into and the crooks got away with a whopping $2 million in jewelry. The singer was not home at the time of the heist. She had often posted images of her jewelry on social media before the burglary. Click through to see who else has been on the receiving end of a major heist...

