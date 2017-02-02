Nicki Minaj's Los Angeles mansion was burglarized and thieves got away with about $200,000 worth of goods.

The rapper was out of town and not in the 11,500 square foot home when the burglary occurred. Because of the nature of the crime, it seems like someone had a personal vendetta against Nicki.

TMZ is reporting that the interior of the home was "trashed."

"The suspect or suspects knocked over and flipped furniture and items all over the house ... almost as if they were frantically looking for something," the website said, adding that the culprit or culprits were successful.

The thieves made off with jewelry and other valuables and, the site says, "the damage looks like this was personal."

"They vandalized certain items in the house ... destroyed picture frames, perfume bottles, furniture ... and even cut up Nicki's clothing," the report says, adding that there were signs of forced entry all around the home.

Police are looking for surveillance video but as of now, there are no suspects in the case.

The "Anaconda" singer has not commented publicly on the burglary.

The burglary adds to a bizarre few months for Nicki. She admitted in January that she and her boyfriend Meek Mill had split up after two years together, confirming what many on the Internet had thought.

She also recently mended fences with rapper Drake, who, of course, has had a long-running feud with Meek. In what is sure to rile Meek's feathers, Nicki posted two pictures to Instagram on her and Drake this week. She didn't caption an image of just the two of them.

In an image of them and Lil Wayne, she called themselves "The Big 3" in a hashtag.