Michael B. Jordan has become another Hollywood statistic of the unfortunate kind.

He's now added his name to the growing list of top notch celebrities who have become burglary victims in the Los Angeles area.

NIGNY / Splash News

TMZ reported on May 22 that someone broke into Michael's San Fernando Valley home a few weeks ago, and the crook made off with cash and jewelry. Police are still waiting for the actor to give them a full list of items that were taken.

It's suspected that it was a random burglary and Michael wasn't targeted. TMZ reported that the burglar got into the home after smashing a window.

Getty Images For Entertainment Weekly

Michael is far from unique in his status as a burglary victim. He joins Kendall Jenner, Nicki Minaj, Emmy Rossum and Alanis Morissette, all of whom have also seen their homes robbed of hundreds of thousands of dollars' worth of jewelry and other items in the last several months.

It was also reported that Scott Disick's home was burglarized in the early morning hours of May 21. Media outlets suspect his robbery was an inside job because the crook seemed to know where the security cameras were located and was able to go undetected.

KCR / REX/Shutterstock

It seems likely that the burglar knew that Scott wouldn't be home at the time, as he had a highly-publicized birthday party in Las Vegas over the weekend.

TMZ reported that the home was "at least partially ransacked," but police don't know to what extent as they have yet to speak to Scott.

This is the second time Scott's home has been burglarized. Last year while he was in Cannes, France, his house was hit and several expensive watches were taken.