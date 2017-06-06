David Spade has joined an unfortunate, but hardly exclusive club in Hollywood -- he's now been the victim of a burglary.

The actor was hit hard by crooks over the weekend, TMZ reported, and the thieves walked away with his safe.

After all was said and done, the suspects made off with about $80,000 in cash and jewelry, including a wedding band that belonged to David's mom. The only thing the burglars took was the safe.

The funny man had a security system in place, but somehow the suspects were able to disarm it.

David shared a video of the Beverly Hills police outside his home on June 5.

"Another fun day at the house," he said, "sweet, all good news, eye roll."

Hollywood has been in the crosshairs of crooks of late. A slew of celebrities have been the victims of burglaries in their homes. Last September, about $3 million jewelry was stolen from Drake's tour bus. Then, in February, $200,000 was taken from Nicki Minaj's home. A few weeks later crooks made off with $2 million in jewelry from Alanis Morissette's home. In March, Kendall Jenner, Jamie Pressly and Emmy Rossum were victims. Then, in May, it was Scott Disick and Michael B. Jordan on the wrong end of a burglary.