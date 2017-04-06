Let's be honest. Having an older sibling who's über-famous when you're not would be a total bummer. Sure, you'd probably be able to tag along to some super-cool parties and get tons of free swag, but it's also pretty likely you'd never reach the same level of stardom. Luckily for some celeb siblings, their rise to fame has been the same (or close!). In honor of Elle Fanning's 19th birthday on April 9, 2017, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at her and more famous younger siblings! Keep reading to see celebs' li'l sibs who are famous too.

Little sister: Elle Fanning, turning 19

Big sister: Dakota Fanning, 23

From her big-screen debut as the adorable little kid in "I Am Sam" -- she played a younger version of Dakota's character -- to her most recent role in "Live By Night," Elle continues to follow in the footsteps of big sis Dakota. Though the sisters look remarkably similar and sweet, things might not have always been so amicable in the Fanning household. "She is a nice older sister. But it's not like we always get along, Elle told W magazine.

