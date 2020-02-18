Celebrity hair transformations of 2020: New haircuts, dye jobs, wild hairstyles and more!

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the biggest celebrity hair transformations of 2020, starting with Jane Fonda's... The iconic actress -- who started the year with a super-short blonde bob -- debuted a silver pixie cut while presenting the Academy Award for best picture during the 2020 Oscars on Feb. 9. Her colorist, Jack Martin, told People magazine that it took seven hours to achieve the actress-activist's "icy silver blonde" shade. "She is someone who is very far from being nervous about a hair makeover. ... She's the kind of person who is not afraid of change," he said. Now keep reading for more of the year's biggest celeb hair makeovers...

