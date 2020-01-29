Sylvester Stallone has rocked black hair for decades. Though it's been tinged with a little gray in recent years, he's lately been sporting a totally new look -- and it's pure silver fox.

The 73-year-old star showed off his new silver-gray hair and full matching beard on Instagram in an inspirational video clip on Jan. 28. "Sometimes I wake up I feel like doing nothing. Just relaxing. Just very true. If anyone says different, they're lying - it's human nature," he captioned the vid. "Then you roll over, get a little mad at yourself, and realize to get anywhere you've got to make a deposit in the GOAL BANK. So, I'll go back to my favorite phrase and do it!! #KeepPunching."

In the clip itself, he's seen riding in the back of a car as he tells fans, "Keep punching, my friend, keep punching."

Fans and even his brother, Frank Stallone, took to the comments section to compliment Sly. "You look great The Worlds Most Intersting [sic] man," Frank wrote, referring to silver-haired actor Jonathan Goldsmith, who plays the Dos Equis beer brand character.

Commenters overwhelmingly approved of Sylvester's big change, sending him messages including "Looking good legend," "Amazing look," "Proud of you with the silver hair" and "Stay grey my friend, Stay grey."

But of course, there were a few dissenters who left comments including, "You went from looking 45 straight to 70," and "Damm guys Rocky is really getting old sad to see everyone get older..."

Sly's new look could be for a new movie he's making, "Samaritan," which he mentioned on social media earlier in the month as he was starting to sport a white beard. "Getting ready to head to location to start filming my next movie called SAMARITAN, so I'm enjoying a stroll with my wonderful daughter @sophiastallone," he captioned a pic of himself with one of his three girls with wife Jennifer Flavin.

In a 2016 interview with Deadline, the actor and filmmaker made it clear he's no fan of aging. "The best thing about getting older is ... nothing. There's zero good in getting older" However, he admitted, "You do benefit from wisdom and I think your soul grows a little bit, and you become a bit more tolerant, and more forgiving."

The worst thing about aging, he said, is "I think it's the lower back. I know you were expecting something great and more philosophical .... I won't even go any lower, like to the knees. I'll leave it at the lower back."

Still, Sly is excited about his career and trying, he said, to lean into his age. "What I really want to do is just ... pay attention more to people when they present a project that is obviously challenging, and age appropriate, I'd like to explore that route," he said. "I've been very fortunate in action films, and that has been gratifying ... I look at Clint Eastwood, who has really set the bar very high, and has set a great example of how you can act and direct and do quality work into the latter part of life. That is something that I will strive for."