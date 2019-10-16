Stars who've debuted shocking hair colors or styles

Hair today, gone tomorrow. Join Wonderwall.com as we take a look back at some of the most shocking celebrity hairstyles and colors the stars have debuted over the years... starting with Christina Aguilera's ginormous platinum braided afro at the 2001 Blockbuster Entertainment Awards. The pop star decided to go big -- we're talking really big -- with this brilliantly blonde style, which was given extra drama with a crown of shiny braids. We love how Christina wasn't afraid to let her hair (even if it was a wig) take up all the space. Get it, baby girl. Keep reading for more...

