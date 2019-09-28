The people have spoken -- and they are not feeling Adam Levine's "corn hawk."

The Maroon 5 frontman has been steadily ramping up his 'do ever since he debuted a mohawk on "The Voice" back in April. Last week, he revealed he's given the sides of his head a clean, close shave, bleached the top of his locks blonde and put them in three cornrows down his head. He topped all that off with a rat tail that hangs to the nape of his neck.

He then showed off the goods on his Instagram Story, captioning a selfie, "corn hawk."

@adamlevine

The results -- a decidedly less gangster version of James Franco's "Spring Breakers" character -- have been met with social media reactions ranging from concern ("Adam Levine…..is everything okay at home??????????????" asked one Twitter user, via the New York Post) to scoffing ("Adam Levine putting cornrows in his hair screams of desperation," another commented).

In the "concerned" category, some users urged Adam, "look at your life and then look at your choices," while others suggested a mild breakdown was in the works.

"I think Adam Levine is going through a Mid Life crisis. It's okay Adam, I keep trying to make bangs work," tweeted one jokester.

On the scoffing side of things, there was at least connection between Adam's coif and a certain, secretly white former NAACP chapter president who spent years telling colleagues and associates she was black ("I understand Rachel Dolezal is lookin' for love - match made in wannabe-heaven," one tweet read).

Plenty of accusations about cultural appropriation surfaced on social media, too, with users posting comments such as, "Listen, I'm all about rockin' your own style and 'you doing you.' But, Someone please tell Adam Levine that dreadlocks for white dudes is NEVER OK."

Trae Patton / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Finally, the New York Post contacted Bradley Irion, who's styled Laverne Cox and Sarah Michelle Gellar, among other stars, about Adam's new hair situation.

"It looks like he's trying hard to be something he's not," Bradley told the tab.

He then offered this big-picture take: "Personally, I'm not looking for this look to trend."