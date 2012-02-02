Willow Smith Shaves Her Head!
She's best known for her song, "Whip My Hair," but Willow Smith won't be doing much of that for awhile.
The 11-year-old daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, shared photos of herself on her WhoSay account on Thursday sporting a shaved head at ballet class with the caption, "Dance your feelings out…"
The pint-size singer has been rocking over-the-top ensembles -- including a leopard pony hair suit with a gold-spiked Givenchy bag -- on the red carpet for years.
"She is young, edgy, and individual," Smith's stylist, Rob Zangardi, told Us Weekly.
