Evangeline Lilly has shaved off all of her hair!

Getty Images North America

In a series of Instagram videos posted to her account on November 2, the "Ant Man and the Wasp" star documented her transformation, starting with somewhat long locks and ending up with all of her hair completely gone.

"#homecut (swipe) Stop or keep going??" she captioned the series of photos and videos.

She then posted the final result later in the day.

She first posted her new look a day earlier on the Instagram account associated with her children's book series "The Squickerwonkers."

It is unknown what inspired her dramatic makeover -- whether it had to do with a role or simply because she was ready for a new look. However, she is expected to reprise her role of Hope van Dyne in "Ant-Man 3" due to hit theaters in 2022.