Hayden Panettiere has a new look.

The actress took to Twitter on Wednesday night to show off her new hair, while also documenting the process.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The "Nashville" star first shared an image of her edgy look while posing with her hairdresser Naomi Szloboda.

"Thank you to my girl for my bomb hair cut!!! #NaomiSzloboda #SunsetPlazaSalon," she captioned the first snap.

Later, Hayden shared an image of Naomi getting ready to start the trim while holding up a chunk of hair.

"Girls day!!!" she wrote.

Hayden hasn't been shy about showing off her new hair on social media, doing so in December after a 10-month Twitter hiatus.

"Hayden was looking for a radical change, so last night we just went for it! It's a modern version of a classic pixie style with a little more of an edge. The color is silver, but not grey. She had previously been going with a super sexy blonde," hairstylist Leonard Zagami told E! News at the time.

Since that hiatus, Hayden has been quite active on social media, recently honoring the late Kobe Bryant on Twitter.

"I can't believe the legend is gone. Doesn't seem real that a man that big in spirit could b touched. Reminds us that we're ALL on borrowed time. RIP #Kobe We love you. #Legend #KobeBryant," she wrote, later adding lyrics from Wiz Khalifa's song "See You Again," which was played when during a Los Angeles Lakers tribute to the future hall of famer last week.

After some people criticized her post, she wrote, "I honestly don't understand how anyone can take what I said about KB negatively. He was a friend of mine which is why I singled him out. Don't just try to find flaws because ur bored and want to have something negative to say. I don't single people out just because."