Wendy Williams is off the market.

Earlier this week on her eponymous talk show, Wendy indicated that she has a new man. On Saturday morning, she revealed his identity on Instagram, posting a cuddled up photo with jeweler William Selby.

On Friday night, paparazzi also spotted the talk show host on a date in New York City with William.

According to Page Six, Will, also known as "Big Will," is one of the most in-demand jewelers in the Big Apple and has created pieces for Drake, 50 Cent and ASAP Ferg.

Wendy and Will recently attended the Spotify x Cash Money premiere of new mini-documentary, "New Cash Order" together, but most thought they were just friends.

According to Will's Instagram page, the duo hung out together for the Super Bowl and Valentine's Day. Despite her calling him her "friend," in early February, fans have realized there's a romance brewing, something Wendy has all but confirmed.

The relationship comes just after Wendy finalized her divorce from Kevin Hunter Sr. It also comes amid several controversies surrounding Wendy.

On Feb. 17, she made a joke about the murder of Amie Harwick, who was previously engaged to "The Price Is Right" host Drew Carey. While discussing the death, Wendy said, "come on down," a clear reference to the game show's signature phrase. The joke was not received well considering Amie died of a fall from a third-floor balcony.

Last week, she had to apologize after telling gay men to "stop wearing our skirts and heels."

"I'm 55 years old and maybe I sounded like your auntie, your mother, your big sister or somebody out of touch," Wendy said in her apology video the next day. "I'm not out of touch except for perhaps yesterday by saying what I said. I deeply apologize and I deeply appreciate the support that I get from the community. I will do better."

WireImage

Amid the controversies, the longest-running Wendy fan page said it was going on a hiatus.

"We love you Wendy, but we will be taking a break from this page," a post read on Feb 18.