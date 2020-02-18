Wendy Williams' back-to-back controversies might be too much for her longest-running fan page.

On Feb. 18, the day after the talk show host apologized for one of two her big blunders, the Wendy's Team Instagram page said it taking a hiatus.

"We love you Wendy, but we will be taking a break from this page," the post read.

Wendy created several controversies over the last week and has struggled to gain supporters or sympathy. On Monday, she made a joke about the murder of Amie Harwick, who was previously engaged to "The Price Is Right" host Drew Carey. In discussing the death, Wendy said, "come on down," a clear reference to the game show's signature phrase. The joke was not received well considering Amie died of a fall from a third-floor balcony.

Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Last week, she had to apologize after telling gay men to "stop wearing our skirts and heels."

"I'm 55 years old and maybe I sounded like your auntie, your mother, your big sister or somebody out of touch," Williams said in her apology video the next day. "I'm not out of touch except for perhaps yesterday by saying what I said. I deeply apologize and I deeply appreciate the support that I get from the community. I will do better."

The same fan page, which almost always supports the talk show host, took exception to her comments, as well.

"Wendy, we love you but you can't shame a community that makes up most of your fan base," the post said.