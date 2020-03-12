Kris Jenner on the aftermath of her marriage-ending affair, plus more news

How Kris Jenner's 'biggest regret' set her on a path to success

In a candid new interview on designer Diane Von Furstenberg's podcast, "InCharge With DVF," Kris Jenner admitted just how deeply shaken she was after the affair that ended her marriage to the late Robert Kardashian. She's discussed the fact that she cheated in the past, but on the podcast, she zeroed in on the immediate fallout and the fear and regret she felt once she realized how different life would be because of her choices -- or how that split set her on the path to her future career. "I got married when I was very, very young. I met Robert when I was 18 years old. We dated for four years, got married at 22," she told DVF (via ET). "Sooner or later during my life, when I was in my 30s, I had an affair and my biggest regret was the fact that it broke up my family." Looking back, Kris said she "didn't know what to do" when she realized she was a single mom with four kids. "I didn't know where I was going to live, I didn't know what I was going to do. I didn't know how I was going to make a living," she explained. "It was the scariest time to be that young. I think I was 32 years old, and I had four children. ... I was really, really scared. I remember picking myself up by my bootstraps one day. I have deep faith in God. I just started praying that God would just strengthen me, give me that power, give me the ability to be in charge of my own life. It was my turn to really grow up." Kris said she worked "several different jobs" but had yet to figure out what to settle into when she was set up by a mutual friend with Bruce Jenner. Once they started dating, she said she "noticed ... he wasn't really taking advantage of all the gifts that he had." She explained: "He wanted to be on the speaking tour and do all these different things. And I don't know really where it all came from but by trial and error and by really rolling up my sleeves and trying to figure it out, I was able to get his speaking career started again." Ultimately, Kris helped kickstart her now ex-husband, Caitlyn Jenner's speaking career. Discovering her knack for management, she eventually -- famously -- managed the careers of her daughters, earning her "momager" moniker in Hollywood.

