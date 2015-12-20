Cute and clever!

Lance Bass took to Instagram to post a sweet social media shout out to husband of one year, Michael Turchin, on Dec. 20. The video post depicts their relationship in an illustrated flip book, chronicling their time together. The flip book shows their first meeting, engagement, wedding, and a sweet scene of the couple happy at home surrounded by their pets.

View this post on Instagram Happy 1 year anniversary to the love of my life @michaelturchinart!!! I want to relive that night over and over again! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Lance Bass (@lancebass) on Dec 20, 2015 at 9:12am PST

The happy couple announced their engagement back in September 2013, via Lance's radio show, "Dirty Pop." Lance popped the question in New Orleans, and lated tied the knot in Los Angeles at the Park Plaza hotel. Their wedding was a star-studded affair, with close famous friends Lisa Vanderpump, Kris Jenner, and 'N Sync bandmates, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick all in attendance.

The duo's nuptials were the first of a same-sex couple to air on an American television network.