Kris Jenner wants to be the one and only "Momager" again.

Jen Lowery/SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock

According to TMZ, the Kar-Jenner matriarch filed documents to officially own the "Momager" trademark and name in hopes of using it on a new clothing line and on her new cosmetics line that dropped on Mother's Day.

Kris has gone down this road before. In 2015, she initially tried to get rights to the name. Over two years ago Kris tried to get the right to the name, but the trademark office denied her because it was similar to a trademark that someone had for "momanger."

Amy Sussman/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

In 2017, Kris pursued the name and and struck a deal that allowed her to trademark for "momager," but the caveat was that she couldn't use it for reality TV or web programming.

Kris surprised a lot of people last week when she announced that she was launching her Kris x Kylie collection. Kris doesn't shy away from the "momager" label in the collection, calling a lip set the Momager Lip Kollection.

"The word means mom and manager kind of morphed into one," Kris Jenner told WWD. "I love that it starts out with mom, because that's really the job I love the most in my entire life, and my existence is being a mom. The fact that I'm also their manager is just the cherry on top, because it's really the best job in the world."