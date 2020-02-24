Celebrities react to Harvey Weinstein's convictions

Harvey Weinstein, once a celebrated movie mogul in Hollywood, was convicted of two sex crimes on Monday after a long trial that included graphic testimony and uncomfortable details. Witnesses in the courtroom said the disgraced movie producer was astonished when the verdict was read in court. Following his convictions for criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third degree, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance called Weinstein a "vicious serial sexual predator." The guilty convictions carry possible prison sentences. The third degree conviction carries up to four years in prison, whereas the first degree conviction bears a minimum of five years in prison, and up to 25 years. Throughout the process, Weinstein has been seen as a pariah in Hollywood. Click through to see how the entertainment world is reacting to the convictions…