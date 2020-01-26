Fashion hits and misses from the 2020 Grammy Awards

Anything goes on the Grammys red carpet, which makes it one of the most fabulous nights of the year for fashion. Now that the 2020 Grammy Awards have been handed out, Wonderwall.com is rounding up the best and worst dressed stars of the night. First up? Billie Eilish, who sported this custom Gucci black and green suit. And even though it stayed true to her very unique personal style, we just couldn't get behind this funky wide-legged ensemble. From that seriously sequined turtleneck to the fingerless gloves to the sheer face mask, we do give her props for nothing about this look being expected. Next up, a better view of some of these wild accessories and more of the night's hits and misses...

RELATED: Stars at their first Grammy Awards