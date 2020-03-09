Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the celeb couples who called it quits in 2020, starting with this particularly shocking split... On Jan. 14, Us Weekly broke the news that Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler parted ways late last year. The couple of nearly a decade sparked split speculation when they celebrated the holidays separately. The "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" actor was also noticeably absent when the former "High School Musical" star turned 31 on Dec. 14. On Jan. 15, E! News reported that, according to a source, the duo split because they're "shooting on two different continents and it's a matter of distance." Said the source, "There is no bad blood at all, and they have a lot of respect for each other." A second insider, meanwhile, said that the pair "could find their way back to one another." Now keep reading for more celeb splits of 2020...

