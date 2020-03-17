Emma Stone and Dave McCary postpone their wedding amid coronavirus crisis, plus more news

Emma Stone and Dave McCary have reportedly postponed their wedding

Save the date ... or don't. Page Six recently learned Emma Stone was set to marry her fiancé Dave McCary in Los Angeles this month. For obvious reasons, the couple has reportedly opted to hold off. According to the tab, the wedding was originally scheduled for this weekend. After they canceled, presumably because of the ongoing spread of the coronavirus and its not-so-friendly sidekick, social distancing, they reportedly chose to wait on choosing a new date. Emma, 31, and Dave, 34, met when Emma hosted "Saturday Night Live" in 2016 while the groom-to-be was working as a segment director on the show. They were first linked as a couple in October 2017.

