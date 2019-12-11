The "feud" is back on!

Over the years, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have traded good-natured insults and barbs at each other, but they recently called a "truce." Well, it's clearly over.

Din Eugenio / Shutterstock / ; Tule / ZCOOL HelloRF / Shutterstock / Shutterstock/REX/Shutterstock

The "Deadpool" star was asked about the "feud" while speaking to Australia's "Today," on Wednesday.

"Well, he's just an evil person. I mean, you guys have all been duped!," Ryan said. "You think that he's this benevolent ambassador of your country. People don't realize he's from Winnipeg, Canada."

Hugh, incidentally, was actually born and raised in Australia.

Ryan again raised the stakes. "So sorry. Truth hurts sometimes when you see it! It makes your eyes water," he said. "Hugh Jackman is a fraud."

Getty Images

The duo — who are very close friends — constantly troll each other on social media and in interviews. Earlier this week, on his Instagram Story, Ryan shared an image of his face Photoshopped onto a "The Greatest Showman" poster, a movie that starred Hugh. In his hand, he holds a bottle of his Aviation Gin.

Hugh retorted by Photoshopping a photo of his face onto a new poster for Ryan's upcoming film "6 Underground." Hugh holds a cup of his Laughing Man coffee in his hand.

"A small edit to make this a much better promotional tool," he wrote. Ryan responded: "What the sh**?!?"

Earlier this year the duo infamously called a truce and promised to promote the other's product. Ryan did an admirable job of touting Laughing Man, Hugh's coffee company. Hugh, however, missed the mark on Ryan's gin. "Sorry man, I didn't think the truce was actually real," Hugh said.

"F for effort," Ryan called tweeted.