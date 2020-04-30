Hannah Ann Sluss ended her brief engagement to "The Bachelor" season 24 star Peter Weber in January. But now, there's speculation she's moved on with a new man.

ABC

Hannah Ann has been spending time with NFL star Mason Rudolph, TMZ confirms.

The pair were photographed going on a coffee run in Los Angeles on April 29. Sources further tell TMZ that it's the third time the model and the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback were spotted together in recent days.

A witness who saw the casually dressed pair on the 29th -- Hannah Ann wore pink sweatpants and a white crop top while Mason was in dark pants and a blue T-shirt -- described their interactions as more-than-friends behavior.

Kevin Abele / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

"They very much seemed lovey dovey. He even opened her car door," the witness told TMZ of Mason, who's been working out in Beverly Hills during the off season.

Back on the April 9 episode of former "The Bachelorette" star Kaitlyn Bristowe's "Off the Vine" podcast, Hannah Ann admitted that during coronavirus lockdown, she'd been communicating with a "mystery man" who was not a member of the "Bachelor" franchise.

She further said she and this guy had had a "FaceTime date." She described what was going on between them as "just a nice little quarantine fling." As for her last date at that point? "I've had someone drop me off coffee. Since times are different, I guess that could be considered kind of a date," she said, as reported by People magazine.

Bobby Ellis / Getty Images

Hannah Ann was seen with a different NFL quarterback -- she was spotted hugging Jacksonville Jaguars star Josh Dobbs at a Tennessee bar -- back in early March, so many wondered the mystery guy could be him. But after these new sightings, now many believe it's actually Mason.