Cassie Randolph is detailing how she and her family are socially distancing themselves from Colton Underwood as he deals with the effects of coronavirus.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

On Friday, the former NFL player and "Bachelor" star announced that the had tested positive for COVID-19 and spoke of how exhausted the virus was making him. He noted that he is with Cassie and her family at their home in California. The family, however, is going nowhere near Colton right now.

"We're here with my family. We've been doing the social distancing and been quarantining ourselves for the past week now. Now we all can't leave the house," Cassie said on her Instagram Story. "We're going to keep you updated on symptoms and how this thing is going. We're all making sure to take very good care of ourselves and staying healthy. We're trying to one, stay positive, two, take a lot of vitamins, and get a lot of sleep."

Cassie, 24, told her followers that Colton, 28, is "currently on the third story" of the home and she is "taking care of him by bringing him anything he needs (food, medicine, water, blankets, games)."

She added, "I disinfect myself every time I leave him, but I'm not 'hanging out' up there, per se - unfortunately."

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

It's still a mystery as to where her reality TV star beau contracted the virus.

"At this point, it could have been anywhere that he was in the past 2 weeks," she said. "Whether it be from a stranger that he touched the same door handle as, or from a friend, someone in my family…"

In his announcement on Friday, Colton urged younger people to take the pandemic seriously, saying it affects both older and younger people.

"I have been following all of the social distancing rules since last week," he said on Instagram. "For anyone out there that is hesitant to self quarantine... please do yourself and your loved ones a favor and stay home. We will all beat this and come out stronger on the other side."