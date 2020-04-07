Colton Underwood is feeling thankful while recovering from the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, the former "The Bachelor" star gushed about his girlfriend, Cassie Randolph, and her family on Instagram, profusely lauding them for their care while he suffered from Covid-19.

"I just want to take a second and thank this beautiful woman and her family for taking such good care of me. Not only physically, but mentally too (and I'm probably the most high maintenance patient)," he captioned a selfie with Cassie, whom he met on the ABC dating show. "She's hardworking, passionate, understanding, kind and has the biggest heart."

While battling the highly-contagious virus, Colton self-isolated at Cassie's parents' home in Huntington Beach, California.

"Her family opened up their doors to us while we were in quarantine and through everything we stuck together," he said. "I have made a full recovery from the coronavirus and we managed to keep the entire family healthy as well."

Although he's recovered, Colton's battle with the coronavirus had a profound impact on him.

"I am now working with medical professionals to figure out the best way to support their efforts against the coronavirus," he said. "I can't thank @cassierandolph and the entire Randolph family enough for caring for me while I'm away from my family."

When Colton, 28, initially announced his positive test on March 20, he urged younger people to take the pandemic seriously, saying it affects both older and younger people.

"I have been following all of the social distancing rules since last week," he said on Instagram. "For anyone out there that is hesitant to self-quarantine... please do yourself and your loved ones a favor and stay home. We will all beat this and come out stronger on the other side."