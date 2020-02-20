John Cena sparks rumors he's engaged to girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh, plus more celeb love life news for mid-February 2020

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-February 2020, starting with one of our favorite wrestler-turned-actors... John Cena and his girlfriend of less than a year, Shay Shariatzadeh, sparked engagement rumors when fans saw her sporting a massive sparkler on her ring finger during a Feb. 17 outing in San Diego. (See a fan-captured photo here.) One onlooker told E! News that while the wrestler-actor posed for photos with fans, Shay was "right behind him with [a] huge engagement ring on her finger." Added the witness, "They were very affectionate. She was grabbing onto his arm the whole time and the ring was def on her left hand." John further fueled the engagement rumors by taking to Instagram to share a photo of a painting of what appears to be a bride and groom dancing together. He also recently posted a meme about sweethearts saying yes ... purportedly to proposals. And on Feb. 18, he tweeted a quote attributed to French author Andre Maurois reading, "A happy marriage is a long conversation that always seems too short." Now keep reading for more of the week's biggest celeb love life updates...

