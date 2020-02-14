Jenelle Evans and David Eason appear to be back together after a fairly toxic split last year.

TMZ reports that for the past several weeks the "Teen Mom" duo has been living together again.

Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock

"While they're taking things slowly the second time around, things are going smoothly and their time apart is what they needed," TMZ said on Friday.

In addition, the couple appears to have a new pet, a baby goat, as they've both posted videos with the animal over the last few days to various social media channels.

AKM-GSI

The rekindled romance seems to have been in the works for a while — last month, the couple was seen walking side by side with their daughter, Ensley, in Nashville. Just last week, they were again spotted together in Nashville at Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Rooftop Bar in the city's tourist-heavy Lower Broadway area.

Jenelle and David's romance hasn't exactly been a fairly tale. Among other things, in October 2018, Jenelle called 911 after she and David got into an altercation in their yard. She claimed he "pinned" her to the ground so hard that she could hear her "collarbone crack." She later claimed the whole thing was blown out of proportion.

On Oct. 31, 2019, Jenelle announced that she and David had split, noting that she and the kids have moved away. TMZ reported that Jenelle pulled the plug to protect her personal brand. "Jenelle believes she will not have a career in any field if she stays with David," TMZ said.

Not long after her announcement, Jenelle obtained a temporary restraining order against David.

"Because of his recent threats, his history of violence, his erratic behavior and his large stockpile of weapons, I am scared for my life and my children's well-being," she said in court documents. She also detailed 11 alleged incidents which, if true, show a pattern of disturbing behavior from David, including the killing of their family dog last spring, which he admitted to. The dog-killing incident set off a chain reaction that eventually saw couple temporarily losing custody of their children and seeking marriage counseling.

Shortly after the split, David claimed he actually never loved his wife of two years.

"Glad [you] people think I am taking this so hard. Just so [you] all know I am so very much happier and so is Maryssa! Finally peaceful!," he wrote on Facebook, referring to his daughter from a previous relationship. He later added, "I'm not heart broken. I've realized I wasn't in love and there are much better people out there for me."

In November of last year, reports said she wanted full custody of Ensley. Around the same time, he shared TMZ's story to social media that referred to Jenelle's July 2018 road rage incident when she whipped out a gun.

"But this is okay?" he captioned it.

Somewhere along way, the duo had a change of heart, prompting Jenelle to drop her restraining order against David.