There's a new woman in Al Pacino's life -- and she's half the acting great's age.

Page Six reports that Al, 78, is seeing Meital Dohan, 39, an Israeli actress and singer fans of "Weeds" might remember for her work on the Showtime series as rabbinical scholar Yael Hoffman.

"They've been quietly seeing each other for a few months and they seem very happy," a source told Page Six. "They initially kept things very private, but now they are not making a secret of their relationship."

It's unclear how the two met, but they've been attending events together in recent weeks, the New York Post's gossip column reports, noting that its sources first saw the two on a dinner date Dan Tana's restaurant in West Hollywood and have since seen them out together at other eateries.

Meital was nominated for two Ophir Awards -- Israel's version of an Oscar -- in 2001 and 2002 and has also been nominated for the country's version of a Tony Award. She's an author -- she wrote the 2007 book "Love & Other Bad Habits" -- and in 2012 and 2013 released music including the track "On Ya" featuring Sean Kingston, which made British and American club music charts.

In 2001, the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs website highlighted her work, noting that she'd been called "the Scarlett Johansson of Israel" and that outside of acting and singing enjoyed practicing yoga, belly dancing, running and painting.

Al -- who has daughter Julie with ex Jan Tarrant, an acting coach, and twins Anton and Olivia with actress ex Beverly D'Angelo -- was most recently romantically linked to Argentine actress Lucila Solá, 42, whose daughter, Camila Morrone, has been dating Al's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" co-star Leonardo DiCaprio.