It's over between Al Pacino and Meital Dohan. In a new interview with Israel's LaIsha magazine, the Israeli actress confirmed that she and Al had recently split. They were first romantically linked in the summer of 2018.

The Oscar winner is 79 and Meital -- who met the acting legend at a Hollywood afterparty following a screening -- is 43. That huge age difference, she told LaIsha, as reported by The Times of Israel, was a huge factor. "It's hard to be with a man so old, even Al Pacino," Meital said. "The age gap is difficult, yes. I tried to deny it, but now he is already an elderly man, to be honest. So even with all my love, it didn't last."

The magazine asked her if she had any wonderful gifts to remember their romance by, and she apparently laughed off the idea. "He only bought me flowers," she said. "How can I say politely that he didn't like to spend money?"

Still, Meital -- who fans of "Weeds" might remember as Yael Hoffman, the head of a rabbinical school on the Showtime series -- said she hopes they'll remain amicable. "I had a fight with him and left him recently, but of course I really love and appreciate him, and I was glad to be there for him when he needed me, and to be a part of his legacy," she said. "It's an honor for me. I'm glad this relationship happened between us, and hope we remain good friends."

Right before he dated Meital, Al -- who has daughter Julie with ex Jan Tarrant, an acting coach, and twins Anton and Olivia with actress ex Beverly D'Angelo -- was seeing Argentine actress Lucila Solá. Lucila's daughter, Camila Morrone, has been dating Al's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" co-star Leonardo DiCaprio for more than two years.

Meital was nominated for two Ophir Awards -- Israel's version of an Oscar -- in 2001 and 2002 and has also been nominated for the country's version of a Tony Award. She's an author -- she wrote the 2007 book "Love & Other Bad Habits" -- and in 2012 and 2013 released music including the track "On Ya" featuring Sean Kingston, which made British and American club music charts.

In 2001, the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs website highlighted her work, noting that she'd been called "the Scarlett Johansson of Israel" and that outside of acting and singing, she enjoyed practicing yoga, belly dancing, running and painting.

Meital and Al were last photographed together, along with his daughter Olivia, at Amazon's 2020 Golden Globes afterparty on Jan. 5.