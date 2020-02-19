Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee announced some big news late on Feb. 18: They're engaged after nearly a year and a half of dating!

Broadimage/Shutterstock

The expectant couple took to Instagram to share their happy news with a photo post showing off Jenna's gorgeous diamond and gold engagement ring. "A lifetime to love and grow with you...you have my heart ❤️," Jenna captioned her post.

Their actress pal Nikki Reed took to the comments to send her love. "Congratulations to two of the most beautiful people on the planet. Forever and ever🎉 💕," Nikki wrote.

But it turns out that Nikki actually did far more than send some well-wishes: She helped Steve, a Tony Award-winning Broadway performer, design the "Flirty Dancing" host's ring though her socially conscious fine jewelry line, BaYou With Love by Nikki Reed.

Nikki, who's married to actor Ian Somerhalder, took to her own Instagram Story to repost Jenna and Steve's engagement photo, which is how she revealed her role in his proposal. "An honor to be a very small part of this special moment," she wrote atop the image. "I love you both, and all I can say is your love is pure magic. And I might be biased, but that ring is gorgeoussssss!"

Nikki added, "Steve, making this with you was such a beautiful experience. Thank you for loving Jenna the way you do."

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Jenna's ring appears to be either an oval- or marquise-cut diamond set in yellow gold.

The website for Nikki's jewelry brand describes its bridal collection as "a new and thoughtful approach to traditional ceremonial jewelry." It says its pieces are "hand-crafted in our downtown Los Angeles studio" where "each piece uses 100% recycled gold, including recovered gold from technology." The brand prides itself on creating jewelry "sustainably by using cultivated diamonds as well as traditionally and consciously sources mined diamonds for all of our bespoke bridal."

Nikki also commented on Steve's post -- he shared the same photo of himself kissing Jenna with her new ring on display. "🎉❤️🎉 Congratulations and hugs from us! Here's to forever!" Nikki wrote.