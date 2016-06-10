Nick Cannon denies trying to hold up Mariah Carey divorce, plus more news

Nick Cannon: I'm not trying to hold up Mariah Carey divorce

Two years after their split, Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon are still married -- even though Mariah's now engaged to James Packer. The former couple worked out a property settlement and custody agreement back in 2014, but for some reason, Nick has yet to sign off on the final paperwork. A source recently told TMZ it's because Nick still loves his ex and can't handle seeing her say "I do" to another guy. But he dismissed that report this week, assuring "Extra" he has no ulterior motives in the delay. "There's nothing to tell …," he said. "Me and Mariah get along great, and it's a process, nobody is holding nothing up. Why would I hold it up? I want her to be happy. She is such a beautiful spirit, and we put the kids first." And the divorce second, from the looks of things.

