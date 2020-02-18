Engagement rumors hit John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh, plus more news

Is that a ring on John Cena's girlfriend's finger?

Are congrats in order for John Cena and his significant other Shay Shariatzadeh? The actor and wrestling star's fans sure seem to think so. Rumors John popped the to Shay surfaced online this week after a fan Instagram account called @JohnCenaCrews shared a photo of John in San Diego, California. Shay is in the background and can be seen wearing a large rock on her left ring finger. Although neither of the two have confirmed anything, E! News has since cited two sources who claim to have seen Shay's new sparkler, telling the outlet it appears to be an engagement ring. A number of posts on John's social media are fueling the engagement rumors, as well, including one that reads, "Stone Cold Sweethearts - Say Yes." The "Fast and Furious 9" star split from fellow wrestler Nikki Bella split for good in 2018. He and Shay, a technology exec, were first linked romantically in March.

