John Cena is 'very happy' and in love after Nikki Bella split, plus more news

John Cena says he's 'very happy' with Shay Shariatzadeh after Nikki Bella split

Last week, Nikki Bella announced she and her former "Dancing With the Stars" pro Artem Chiqvintsev secretly got engaged in November. Is Nikki's ex John Cena next? The WWE star and his girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh looked pretty smitten on Saturday, Jan. 11, when they attended the Los Angeles premiere for John's new film "Doolittle," where they shared a smooch on the red carpet at one point. Asked about the glow of contentment on his face, John later told "Extra," "Thank you very much... I am very happy." John was first linked to Shay, a tech sector project manager, in March of last year. By September, they'd stepped out publicly as a couple and as of this past weekend, showed no signs of slowing down their romance ahead of Valentine's Day, which John said he thinks of as "just a reminder to care about who you care about." John and Nikki split in 2018.

