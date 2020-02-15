Whitney Cummings has ended her engagement.

The comedy star accepted a marriage proposal from love Miles Skinner on her 36th birthday in September 2018. Now, nearly a year and half later, she's revealed that the wedding is off. "I am not wearing an engagement ring. I am no longer engaged," she said on the Feb. 5 episode of her "Good For You" podcast, as reported by People magazine and Just Jared.

"Nothing nasty, no drama. It just wasn't -- I feel like nobody will believe me -- I truly just was not ready to plan a wedding, the whole thing really overwhelmed me," she explained.

The actress-writer said she couldn't get into a good headspace when it came time to plan a wedding in part because her mom, who had a stroke, hasn't been doing well. "My mom is in bad shape health-wise," she explained, adding that "the idea of planning was just really overwhelming and kind of sad to me. I feel like planning a wedding should be fun and not a complete bummer."

After Miles surprised her by popping the question in front of her rescue horse, King, Whitney took to Instagram to share a funny video of herself reacting to the proposal. "Today I got engaged. I handled it great! This just goes to show that if you work on yourself, trust your gut, and keep your ego in check you too can find love on a dating app," she captioned the clip.

A few months ago in November 2019, Whitney told Us Weekly that she'd found wedding planning to be very stressful. "With everything that's going on, it's expensive. I don't want to be that person who does the 'sponsored' wedding and like have to do that ... I'm trying to find a way to do it. We'll see," she said.

"Honestly, I'm trying to get through the day, I'm doing a stand-up tour, I'm writing a new thing and I just started a podcast, so it's a lot of work," she added. "I've run shows before and it kind of feels like running a show where you have to pay them."

Whitney took to Instagram on Feb. 14 to share a few photos of her animals, calling both one of her dogs as well as her horse her Valentine this year. "My Valentine knows how handsome he is ❤️," she captioned a video of her horse staring at himself in a mirror.

She also posted a pic with one of her canines giving her its paw, captioning it, "Valentines come in all shapes and sizes ❤️ #happyvalentinesday ❤️."