Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande have new boyfriends, plus more celeb love life news for late March 2020

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in late March 2020, starting with this superstar, who insisted she was committed to staying single mere weeks ago... Us Weekly reported on March 25 that Demi Lovato and former "The Young and the Restless" star Max Ehrich are an item. The duo, who've been trading flirty comments on Instagram, reportedly "met a few weeks ago." The singer-actor joined the "Confident" chart-topper during a March 15 grocery-store run amid the coronavirus pandemic . Two days later, he was snapped wrapping an arm around her shoulders during yet another trip to a grocery store. Now keep reading for more of the week's biggest celeb love life updates...

RELATED: New celeb couples of 2020