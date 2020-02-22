The Irwin family is spending Saturday publicly remembering the late patriarch of their family, "Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin, as it would have been his 58th birthday.

Bindi Irwin, 21, was emotional in her tribute, posting an Instagram photo that shows her laughing with her late father, who holds a porcupine.

"Dad, Today is your birthday," Bindi wrote. "I had an extra strong cup of tea just how you liked it. I hugged Mum for you and told her how much we love her. Robert and I went on a hike through the mountains you cherished. I watched one of your documentaries with Chandler and shared stories about you. I walked through your office in the zoo and smiled at our old family photographs."

She added, "Today and every day I miss you and love you beyond description. You're always with me."

A beloved figure, Steve died on Sept. 4, 2006 after being attacked by a stingray off the coast of Australia while filming the documentary series "Ocean's Deadliest." He was 44.

Steve's wife, Terri Irwin, also posted a tribute, sharing several images of the animal activist.

"Today would've been Steve's 58th birthday. While my heart aches missing him every day, I'm determined to celebrate what he loved the most," she said. "He was happiest spending time @AustraliaZoo w/ @BindiIrwin & @RobertIrwin. He was my best friend, best dad, & built the best Zoo. I love you."

Robert Irwin, who was only 3 years old when his dad died, posted a throwback photo.

"Family Always," he captioned the snap with a heart emoji.

Even Bindi's fiance, Chandler Powell, got in on the action, posting a picture of Steve with a crocodile.

"Thank you for inspiring me and the whole world to love all wildlife. You would be so proud of Bindi, Terri and Robert carrying on the amazing work you started," he wrote. "We will all make sure your message lives on for generations."