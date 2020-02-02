Terri Irwin is still thinking about forever with her late husband, Steve Irwin.

On Sunday, Terri took to Twitter to share a sweet throwback image to celebrate the day she said "yes" to the late "Crocodile Hunter."

In the snap, Terri sits on a rock while hugging her husband from behind, their heads pressed together while she smiles for the camera.

"It was 28 years ago today, here at @AustraliaZoo, that Steve asked me to marry him," Terri, 55, wrote on Twitter. "Life is constantly changing. Love is forever."

Newspix via Getty Images

A beloved animal activist, Steve passed away in 2006 after being attacked by a stingray in northern Australia while filming a show called "Ocean's Deadliest." He was 44.

Terri, as well as her children, Bindi, 21, and Robert, 16, often post about Steve on social media, keeping his memory alive. They speak about him openly in press interviews, too.

"Dad was my hero and the greatest Wildlife Warrior," Bindi told People magazine last year. "It's a blessing to continue his work with my amazing family. We hope to make him proud every day. We are celebrating with lots of khaki and animals! Khaki's not just a color, it's an attitude!"

Last month she posted a photo of her dad while brushfires raged throughout Australia.

"Dad spent his life working so hard to protect wildlife and wild places, especially in Australia," she wrote. "I wish he was here right now to give advice and strength during this time of devastation with the bushfires. I know that his spirit lives on through our conservation work and I hope together we can make him proud."

The family also celebrates Steve every Nov. 15, which has been dubbed Steve Irwin Day.

"Today is one of the most wonderful days of the year," Robert wrote on Instagram last Nov. 15. "It's #SteveIrwinDay And it's great to see so many of you honouring Dad's remarkable life and legacy today. He changed the world and so many lives across the globe. For my family and me, we miss him every day, but are proud to keep his mission alive and days like today are particularly special."