Demi Lovato's love life is going daytime.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy / .

A report by Us Weekly on Wednesday claims the singer has been quietly dating "The Young and the Restless" star Max Ehrich.

The new duo reportedly "met a few weeks ago," a source tells the mag.

Since then, they've left flirtatious messages on each other's social media posts.

On March 23, the actor, 28, posted a shirtless photo to Instagram. "When u realize u should've packed more for your quarantine stay," he wrote. Demi commented, "Fine by me."

A second source said the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer and Max were out together in Los Angeles recently and noted that things are going very well for them.

On March 11, he posted a video singing. He captioned it, "To my [heart]." Demi responded with a heart and doe-eyed emoji.

In posting a video of him singing Coldplay's "Yellow" this week, he captioned it "4D," prompting many to assume that it was meant, "For Demi."

The new romance comes a few months after Demi split from model Austin Wilson. In December 2019, Demi confirmed the split, urging her followers to be kind to him.

"Please don't go after him. He's a good guy. Much better than what people see on the outside just because he's got a lot of tattoos," she wrote.